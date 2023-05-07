Fiera Capital Corp Has $701.55 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118,773 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $701,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

