Fiera Capital Corp Has $71.43 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.01% of EMCOR Group worth $71,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %
EME traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.88. 232,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
