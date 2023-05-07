Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,577 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $143,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 159,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

