Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.20% of Gartner worth $52,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.57. The stock had a trading volume of 488,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,675. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

