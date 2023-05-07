Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,073 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $390,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Shares of CP traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.98. 1,682,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

