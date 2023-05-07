Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.59.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

