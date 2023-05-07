First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$35.80 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.60.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6951596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.