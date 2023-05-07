First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Lowered by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 8.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $66,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

