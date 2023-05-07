First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $6.90. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 6,618 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

