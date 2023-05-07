Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.59 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $593,714.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

