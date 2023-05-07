Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Fluor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

