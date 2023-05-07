Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($188.66) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £102 ($127.44) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($167.42) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

FLTR stock opened at £154.70 ($193.28) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 79.90 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of £168.32 ($210.30). The company has a market capitalization of £27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,375.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of £129.54.

In related news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). In other news, insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). Also, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($177,748.63). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

