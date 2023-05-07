Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,120 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $12.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.65. The company had a trading volume of 423,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.83. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

