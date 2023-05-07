Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,900 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Stantec accounts for about 1.5% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stantec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Stantec by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 719,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,122 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of STN traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

