Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.37 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000. Franco-Nevada comprises about 3.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 476,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,010. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

