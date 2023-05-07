Forge First Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.40 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,000. S&P Global accounts for 5.3% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.19. The stock had a trading volume of 929,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.56. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

