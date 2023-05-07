FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $32.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

