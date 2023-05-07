Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.97% of Forward Air worth $82,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.27 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.