Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VYM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

