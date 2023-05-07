Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 126,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MetLife by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

