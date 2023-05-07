Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

