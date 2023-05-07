Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv Trading Up 3.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NYSE ALV opened at $85.58 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

