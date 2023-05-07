Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

