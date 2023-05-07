Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

