Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Stock Up 5.4 %

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

