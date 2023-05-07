Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.