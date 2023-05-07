Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$235.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNV opened at C$212.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$189.74. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6052867 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

