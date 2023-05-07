Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

FSP opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,903 shares of company stock worth $554,399 over the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 239.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 175,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 56.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

