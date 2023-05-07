FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

