FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $33.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $32.91. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $33.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.82 EPS.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %
Lam Research stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.90. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Lam Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
