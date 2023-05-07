Gas Price Tops $2.98 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00010295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $176.35 million and $1.80 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

