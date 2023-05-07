Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to $3.59-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.