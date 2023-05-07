Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to $3.59-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

