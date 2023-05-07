Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.54. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 127,798 shares traded.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 227,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 68.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $38,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

