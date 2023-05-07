Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $354.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

