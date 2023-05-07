Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 5,000 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in FIGS were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.
FIGS Price Performance
Shares of FIGS opened at $7.70 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
FIGS Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Read More
