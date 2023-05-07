Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 5,000 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in FIGS were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.70 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

FIGS Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.