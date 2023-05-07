Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,006 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.68 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.