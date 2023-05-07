Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $219,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.