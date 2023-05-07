Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 11,312 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

