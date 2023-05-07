Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 395 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $520.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.