German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $815.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
