German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $815.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,366,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $310,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.