Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.86 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 88.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

