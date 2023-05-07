Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,415 shares of company stock valued at $40,186,637 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

