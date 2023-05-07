Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

