Glenview Trust Co Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

TXN stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

