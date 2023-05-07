Glenview Trust Co Has $730,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $211.93.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

