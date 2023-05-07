Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

