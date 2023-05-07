Glenview Trust Co Purchases 206 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

