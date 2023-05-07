Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,544 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

