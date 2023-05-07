Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.12.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

